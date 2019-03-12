HA, HA: Trump Thinks Nancy Pelosi Will Protect Him From Impeachment

Mika Scarborough opened today's Morning Joe with yesterday's Pelosi comments.

Speaking to the Washington Post magazine, Pelosi said, this is kind of fantastic, 'I'm not for impeachment. This is news. I've been thinking about this. Impeachment is so divisive to the country. Unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't and he's just not worth it." The speaker using stronger language about a subject she addressed at the beginning of this Congress back in January.

REPORTER: You've said it would be sad and divisive for the country to pursue impeachment. PELOSI: It would be. REPORTER: Are you willing to rule it out? PELOSI: Well, we have to wait and see what happens with the Mueller report. We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason. So we just have to see how it comes.

The Washington Post reported at the time that when it comes to Pelosi, Trump has pulled back on his jabs. That is deliberate, aides and advisers said, because the president believes she would help protect him from impeachment, he said something she personally assured him of during the shutdown.

TRUMP: We even talked about that today. i said why don't you use that for impeachment? Nancy said, "W'e're not looking to impeach you." I said that's good, that's good. You shouldn't impeach people when they're doing a good job.

"Meanwhile, the House Financial Services chairwoman Maxine Waters said she believed the speaker had always been clear about her opposition to impeachment and agreed it would take Republicans, quote, 'who have the courage to do it.' So let's all dig into this. I think David Ignatius, this is a really brilliant move, to make this very clear, from the top by Nancy Pelosi --

"I think she's wise to let the fact, when Mueller finishes his report. And to not let it be seen as a political process by the Democrats. You have to look, Mika, at what happened since the midterms," Ignatius said.

"We thought, wow, there's a Democratic breakthrough. Since then, we've had a very unruly caucus, we've had Trump gaining little bits so I think if Mueller comes with a strong report she thinks will carry an impeachment probe, she'll be right back on that theme but otherwise, no.

"I love this 'he's not worth it,' Jeremy Bash, but this places everybody in the position of waiting to see. What would be worth it? "

Bash said he wasn't sure if even Trump "subjecting himself to leverage by the Russian Federation" is something that Republicans would support as grounds for impeachment."

"I think the speaker is smart to keep the bar high," he said.