Nancy Pelosi Adopts Impeachment Mantra: 'The Times Have Found Us'

Nancy Pelosi joined Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough for an interview early on Friday morning to talk impeachment and her view of the current state of our country.

Here is a bit of the interview:

PELOSI: First let me say this is no cause for any joy. This is a very sad time for our country. The impeachment of a president is as serious as our Congressional responsibilities can be, apart from declaring war or something and so we have to be very prayerful. We have to put country before party, but at this time, I would say to Democrats and Republicans, we have to put country before party, very clearly in the public view, and this is about the Constitution of the United States. The clarity of the President's actions is compelling and gave us no choice but to move forward.

Our founders in the darkest days of the revolution. Thomas Paine said "the times have found us." We think the times have found us now, to protect what they fought for. Our democracy, our independence, and then a constitution with checks and balances. Not a monarchy. As Ben Franklin said, a republic, and all of that is at stake. The separation of powers is the genius of the Constitution. Three separate co-equal branches of government to be a check on each other. This is as serious as it gets when it comes to protecting the Constitution of the United States. The oath of office that we take, I think the president has violated that oath. We have to follow the facts, and sadly, the facts are dragging, that we can corroborate what we have heard so the public has a comfort level about what we have to do.

SCARBOROUGH: We were talking before and I was talking to Mika about this when it looked like we were moving to Impeachment as a country and I just -- I went around and it felt like i had been punched in the gut, not because I didn't believe we needed to move in the direction of an inquiry. But I remember the Clinton Impeachment. I remember voting for two of the four articles. I remember thinking after the Supreme Court and the Arkansas Supreme Court stripping him of his law license because of perjury. At that point I said "that is fine" but it stuck with me for 20 years because it is such a wrenching process. But I must say also that it is in the Constitution. Our founders looked at this as a Constitutional remedy for an Executive that our leaders felt was, in fact, abusing the Constitution of the United States.

PELOSI: Well, you and I differed on the Clinton, because that was personal behavior that he was punished for. This is about national security. The president of the United States being disloyal to his oath of office.