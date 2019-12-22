Johnson Upset He Can't Immediately Exonerate Trump, Himself

Ron Johnson decided to get an early start on Festivus by going on This Week and airing his grievances against Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not immediately sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate:

MARTHA RADDATZ: You said earlier this month that you think the consensus in the Senate would be to let the House make its case, the White House make its case, and then put forward a motion to vote without witnesses. Is that still what you see happening? JOHNSON: Yes, I think so. That’s, you know, just general discussion within the conference. The case is pretty gruel from my standpoint. So, I want both sides have a fair chance to making their case and we should take a vote. RADDATZ: So, you believe there are 51 votes in the Senate for the quick trial with no witnesses. Is that something moderate Republicans will support? JOHNSON: Again, I can’t speak for anybody else, but I’m just saying the scuttlebutt by the inside of the conference would seem to support that I would think. RADDATZ: And you have criticized Speaker Pelosi for not immediately transmitting articles of impeachment to the Senate and try to get leverage with the Senate to agree to hear from key witnesses like Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton. But why shouldn’t you be willing to call witnesses? JOHNSON: Again, I’m not sure I’ve criticized. This thing is kind of bizarre. They had to rush to this impeachment vote and then, all of a sudden, she’s sitting on it. I don’t think the Senate should be making the case that the House should have made in their presentation. My guess is they weren’t able to make the case. As I said, the charges are pretty thin gruel. I don’t see anything impeachable in that. So, it’s not -- it’s not the job of the Senate to make the case that the House should have made in their impeachment clause, or in their impeachment -- articles of impeachment.

Of course, RoJo is an all fire hurry to get the articles of impeachment sent over to the Senate. He is a good little Trumpkin who wants to clear Trump's name as soon as possible to that the whole impeachment thing can be buried and forgotten by November's election. Between Mitch McConnell already stating how he is going to rig the trial to people like RoJo already saying that he doesn't believe Trump did anything wrong and would vote against the impeachment, it would be a sure thing to get it killed in no time. The longer it lingers out there, the more information could come out and people would have it more embedded in their minds that Trump has already been impeached and how the Republicans tried to gloss it over.

But RoJo has another, more personal and more selfish reason for wanting to getting this whole thing over. RoJo is buried up to his own neck in the scandal being not only an accomplice and a witness. What better way to bury it than to also be a juror? That way not only does Trump get cleared with most of a year for people to forget before the election but he can also clear his own name at the same time. Then he would be safe to run for a third term, or for governor as has been rumored.