Donald Trump Doesn't Think Anyone Should Vote By Mail...Except Him

Donald Trump really does not like people voting and he made that clear at Tuesday night's briefing when he was confronted with his own decision to vote by mail. His excuse? He can't make it to Florida to vote. But for the millions of other people, including the 1.3 military that vote by mail, Trump does not approve. Here is the back and forth:

REPORTER: You were highly critical of mail-in voting.

TRUMP: I think mail-in voting is horrible. It's corrupt.

REPORTER: You voted in Florida's election last month?

TRUMP: Sure, I vote by mail.

REPORTER: How do you reconcile that?

TRUMP: Because I'm allowed to. That's called out of state. You know why I voted? Because I happened to be in the White House and I won't be able to go to Florida and vote. But let me just say ...

REPORTER: What is the difference between mailing within state or mailing outside?

TRUMP: ...well there's a big difference between somebody that's out of state and does a ballot and everything's sealed, certified and everything else. You see what you have to do with the certifications. And you get thousands and thousands of people sitting in somebody's living room signing ballots all over the place.

No, I think that mail-in voting is a terrible thing. I think if you vote, you should go -- and even the concept of early voting is not the greatest because a lot of things happen, but it's OK. But you should go, and you should vote. I think you should go, and you should vote.

You look at what they do where they grab thousands of mail-in ballots and they dump it -- I'll tell you what -- and I don't have to tell you, you can look at the statistics, there's a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots.