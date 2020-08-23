Politics
Trump Moves To Suppress Ballot Drop Boxes After Realizing He Doesn't Control Them

President Donald Trump on Sunday sought to suppress the use of election drop boxes after complaining that the states -- not the federal government -- "controls" them.
By David
"So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster," Trump wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. "Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas?"

"They are not Covid sanitized," he added. "A big fraud!"

It's not the first time Trump has taken aim at ballot drop boxes.

“Some states use ‘drop boxes’ for the collection of Universal Mail-In Ballots,” Trump tweeted last week. “So who is going to ‘collect’ the Ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only Absentee Ballots acceptable!”

