Greg Abbott Admits There's No Voter Fraud, Insists On 'Election Reform' Anyway

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) admitted on Monday that he knows of no voter fraud cases from the 2020 election despite announcing "emergency" election reform legislation.
At a press conference in Houston, Abbott explained why he was including the "election integrity" legislation as an emergency item for the Legislature to vote on.

"Our objective is very simple," Abbott said. "And that is to ensure that every eligible voter gets to vote. It's also to ensure that only eligible are the ones that count at the ballot box. The integrity of elections in 2020 were questioned right here in Harris County with the mail-in ballot application process."

Later in the press conference, Abbott was asked how "voter fraud influenced election results" in the 2020 Texas elections.

"It's a little bit more convoluted," the governor insisted. "What we looked for and what we've seen in the past is that election fraud takes place. I have no doubt that it took place here in the state of Texas. We wait for allegations to be made. We don't root it out ourselves."

"What we have found in the past, there have been some local elections, the outcome was altered by election fraud that took place," he continued. "Right now, I don't how many or if any elections in the state of Texas in 2020 were altered because of voter fraud."

Over the weekend, Abbott suggested during an interview on Fox News that Democrats could cheat in elections by "using cocaine to buy votes."

