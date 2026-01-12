Trump Said He May Veto ACA Subsidies Extensions If It Passes Senate

Trump told reporters that if the ACA subsidies that just pasted House were passed by the Senate he would possibly use his veto power against it and throw healthcare for the working class into a dumpster.

Q: Mr. President, the House has a three-year extension of the ACA. It's in the Senate. If it passed the Senate, would you veto it or not? TRUMP: I might, yeah. I might.

The Republican-controlled Congress finally has a few members who are sick and tired of Trump, and are trying to help the American people and save their healthcare coverage.

Trump is looking a gift horse in the mouth and could proclaim himself a hero once again for curbing health care costs.

Instead, Demented Donald may use his veto against legislation that passed both chambers.

Incredible, but par for the course.

Trump lives in a Gilded Age of of his own creation. Wealth for him and his upper crust friends and sycophants, and death and pestilence for the working class.