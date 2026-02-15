'She Can't Sell That Soap': Fox Yakkers Attack AOC Over Wealth Tax Proposal

The knives were out for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for daring to discuss the need for a wealth tax during the Munich Security Conference.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., warned Friday at the Munich Security Conference that Western democracies must deliver “material gains for the working class” to defeat the rise of authoritarianism and protect the institutions they value. “We have to have a working class-centered politics if we are going to succeed, and also if we are going to stave off the scourges of authoritarianism, which also provides political siren calls to allure people into finding scapegoats to blame for rising economic inequality, both domestically and globally,” she said. [...] “So it is of utmost urgent priority that we get our economic houses in order and deliver material gains for the working class,” she said. “Or else we will fall to a more isolated world governed by authoritarians that also do not deliver to working people.”

On this Saturday's Fox & Friends Weekend, host Charlie Hurt asked Hugh Hewitt about the exchange during that conference were Cortez was asked about running for president and her views on a wealth tax, and Hewitt proceeded to lie about the measure on the ballot in California (it was initiated by a healthcare workers union (SEIU-UHW), not by Newsom, and Newsom actually opposes it) before claiming that taxing the wealthy "doesn't work" and that proposing it will somehow be a disaster for the Democratic Party.

HURT: So AOC was asked about running for president and this was her response. MODERATOR: So when you run for president, are you going to impose a wealth tax or a billionaires tax? AOC: I don't think that, I don't think that any one, and that we don't have to wait for any one president to impose a wealth tax. I think that it needs to be done expeditiously. HURT: All the energy in their party is behind the AOC wing of the party, and as she states there, she wants to go full crazy left wing wealth confiscation. Is that going to destroy the party? HEWITT: Yes. Charlie, I think she's going to be their nominee. She's a tremendously talented politician. President Trump has told me on my program that she's got a lot of sparkle, but can she do an interview? Everyone knows she's going to be their nominee. The billionaire tax, Gavin has one on the ballot in California, with the predictable result that the billionaires are fleeing California and California's deficits going to become enormous. It doesn't work that it's a Fantasy Land, Candy Land kind of game in their heads... unicorns and bubbles, and it does not work. It is terrible economics. It's even worse national security policy. HURT: Yep. HEWITT: So, they can keep talking, but she's gonna be their nominee, I think, and I think she's gonna raise like a gazillion dollars, but she can't sell that soap. It doesn't work. HURT: Exactly. Hugh Hewitt, always appreciate it. Thank you so much.

Nothing like watching a couple of overpaid right wing blowhard millionaires cry about the possibility of their taxes going up.

Here's some of AOC at that conference, where she was brilliant.

AOC: We’re seeing economies around the world — including in the United States — where extreme levels of income inequality lead to social instability and, in a sense, drive authoritarianism…



That is a direct outcome not just of income inequality, but of the failure of… pic.twitter.com/0EHsbyqdFK — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2026