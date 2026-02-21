Fox News Host: I Thought We Were Done With War In Middle East

Maybe for the first time, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy spoke out against an action Trump may take in any way.



Fox and Friends opened their program by discussing the possibility that Trump will call for an attack on Iran.

Rachel Campos-Duffy opened by saying our country got behind Trump when he bombed Iran to take out their nuclear capabilities. Trump made it clear then that no further action would be needed.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: So the president made a case for Operation Midnight Hammer, saying we're going to do this operation and then we're not going to have to do anything else. Remember, there was a lot of bragging about that, and I think most people, even those who were skeptical about the operation going in and doing that, at the end were like, OK, I can deal with this because I don't want a greater war.

However, even to this sycophant, sending warships towards Iran is puzzling and unclear.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I think that the president needs to make a better case as to why this is in American interest to potentially go into a kinetic war. I don't think the case has been made sufficiently for me. If you read The New York Times, there's a lot of people who also feel that way. If you're going to get us potentially into a war, you have to explain why it matters to us, not to other countries, but to us.

Fox News then played a clip of traitorous John Fetterman cheering on Trump's attacks on Iran to soften the criticism.

The Fox News host then clearly stated her feelings, and I imagine many from the MAGA cult.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I just want to mention, you know, I do feel sorry for the protesters. Again, it's not clear to me that doing this move, that potentially going to war, is necessarily going to help the protesters. I'd like to think that was true. Explain to me why. Explain to me why I should risk my military age boys potentially going into another war in the Middle East.



I thought we were done with that.

There is no rational explanation he can make to start a war with Iran.

Most political observers believe Trump is ramping up the war machine against Iran to deflect from the massive controversy created by the release of Epstein files.

Suddenly, Trump supports protesters?

Changing the name of the Defense Department to the Department of War tells us a lot.

We have the military might to destroy any nation in the world; however, like Vietnam, like Iraq, and like Afghanistan before, what happens after the initial attacks?

For decades, the US military has run out of most every scenario for the US invading Iran.

There's a reason why no president has started a war against them.

It would be chaos, unintended and intended consequences, and more destruction than the American people should have to be part of just because this ignoramus palled around with Epstein.

When you've lost Rachel, you've lost the MAGA base.