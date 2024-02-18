Fox News Host Suggests Trump Similar To Alexei Navalny

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy said the United States treats protesters like Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Following the death of Russian political activist Alexei Navalny, Campos-Duffy seemed annoyed that her network was reporting on the detention of over 400 protesters in the country.

"Yeah, I mean, it is interesting to hear, you know, so much of our political elites talking about what's going on in Russia," Campos-Duffy said on Sunday. "You know, you had Dan Hoffman on earlier talking about the protesters who were arrested in Moscow yesterday trying to, you know, sort of carry on the message of Navalny."

"But we have protesters here who have been arrested," she continued, nodding to Jan. 6 protesters. "Many of them probably deserved loitering tickets."

"Some of them sitting in our own prisons in Washington, D.C."

Campos-Duffy then compared Donald Trump to Navalny.

"We have the same kind of, you know, concerted, you know, organized effort to take Donald Trump, the frontrunner, off of ballots, out of the race, to tie him up in court cases so he can't concentrate on his campaign," she said.