Pam Bondi, Tiffany Agree To Go After Native American Tribe

During the Epstein hearings last week, Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running to be the next governor of Wisconsin, and AG Pam Bondi engaged in a bit of performative theatrics, with Tiffany begging Bondi to investigate the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe Nation in northern Wisconsin.

The problem stems from the fact that the town of Lac du Flambeau was built in the middle of the Lac du Flambeau reservation. Tribal leaders have been asking for over a decade to renegotiate the leases for the roads that cut through the reservation to reach the town, but they have gotten nothing but a runaround. In 2023, they took direct action by blocking roads until the town paid $600,000.

Now, Tiffany is calling it extortion and wants Bondi to go in and steal the money back for those poor, oppressed, white trespassers, to which she agreed.

As one might imagine, the tribe is not too happy:

“Representative Tiffany’s statement are false and inflammatory,” said Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe President John Johnson in a Feb. 13 statement. “The facts and the law are clear: The town trespasses on tribal trust land and for years refused to correct the problem. To mislead the public by calling the tribe ‘perpetrators’ is not only irresponsible, it is a direct attack on our sovereignty, our treaty rights and our reputation as a sovereign government.” [...] “Spreading misinformation about our tribe is consistent with Representative Tiffany’s partisan agenda and serves only as a distraction that accomplishes nothing, which echoes his legislative track record over the past six years,” Johnson said. “We strongly encourage Representative Tiffany to use his platform to address issues that truly impact Indian Country. … He spends little time on issues that deeply impact rural Wisconsin and is instead pursuing his own political ambitions.”

It's disappointing that more taxpayer money will be wasted as the incompetent Bondi goes after the Ojibwe Nation in a matter that was already settled in court. Yet, she is still in violation of the law by not releasing the Epstein files, which were due more than two months ago.

It's also pitiful that Tiffany thinks that the only way he could have a shot at being governor is by constantly blowing his racist dog whistle.