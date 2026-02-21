Farm Bankruptcies Jump In 2025, More To Come In 2026

Farm bankruptcies across the nation have jumped 46% in 2025. You'll never guess why.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 21, 2026

A report from the American Farm Bureau Federation shows that farm bankruptcies jumped by 46% across the nation. In Wisconsin alone, there were only 2 bankruptcy filings each in 2023 and 2024. But in 2025, that number leapt up to sixteen filings.

The reasons for this massive increase in bankruptcies should not be a surprise to anyone. They include lost markets due to Trump's illegal tariffs and ballooning costs due to Trumpflation. Everything a farm needs to operate jumped in cost, but farmers weren't getting nearly enough back to meet their costs.

Another factor adding to the farmers' woes was the labor issue. With fewer migrant workers, labor costs rose, squeezing farmers even more.

In Trump's first term, his tariffs and his war on immigrants caused Wisconsin dairy farms to close at a rate of two per day. To do the same thing and expect different results is the definition of insanity - or in Trump's case, dementia.

Unsurprisingly, experts are warning that 2026 is going to be more of the same, only worse.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon