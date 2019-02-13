Worse Than 2008: Farmers In Midwest Going Bankrupt

AKA "The Trust Bowl"

To be filed in the overstuffed-to-the-point-of-bursting cabinet marked "So. Much. Winning".

From WQAD in Moline, IL:

Midwest farmers going bankrupt Farmers in the Midwest are going bankrupt faster than during the 2008 recession. According to statistics from the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, twice as many farmers in Illinois filed for bankruptcy last year.





Data from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals shows farmer bankruptcies in Iowa went up 96 percent.





Farmers have difficulty managing among sinking commodity prices, China's tariffs, and increasing agricultural competition from Russian and Brazilian producers.





A spokesperson for the National Farmers Union says prices will likely continue to drop for years to come because of the U.S. losing its reputation as a reliable trading partner.

I feel terribly sorry for those farmers who voted for Hillary Clinton.

Less sorry for any "independent" farmers who sat 2016 out or pissed their vote away.

As for the Midwest MAGA farmers, congratulations! Because you were stupid enough and racist enough to give your trust to an obviously unhinged, lying traitor, one day you'll be able to tell your grand-kids that you got to experience the Trump Porn Star Two-Step --

Trump bullshites you into letting him screw you Trump cuts you a check to shut you up.

-- up close and personal!

And if, in the end, the price of jaunty little MAGA hat turns out to be your dignity, your financial security and your family farm, please remember that you did not lose those things because of a natural disaster or an act of God.

You brought this entirely on yourself.

crossposted from Driftglass