Union Membership Hits Sixteen Year High Because Of Trump

Workers reacted to Trump's attacks on them by organizing and joining unions in record numbers.
Union Membership Hits Sixteen Year High Because Of Trump
Credit: Unsplash
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 21, 2026

from The Guardian reports that union membership in the United States climbed by about 500,000, bringing the total to 16.5 million people. That is the highest it's been since 2009.

The increase is due largely to the Trump regime attacking workers' rights, most notably threatening the collective bargaining rights of federal employees.

Heidi Shierholz, president of the Economic Policy Institute, explained as much in a lengthy thread on Bluesky, but the key points are in these three posts:

screenshot_2026-02-19_161931

What has also helped with getting new members or helping other re-member the benefits of a union is the fact that the unions, especially the AFGE and AFSCME, have been fighting Trump's attacks in the courts and winning their cases.

After all, as the AFL-CIO giant Tom Donahue said, "The only effective answer to organized greed is organized labor." And there is no one greedier than the Trump syndicate.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon