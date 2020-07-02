U.S. Hits Record High Of 50K New Cases Of COVID-19 In One Day

Here's today's CNN coronavirus update with Boris Sanchez.
"As the U.S. marked a new high, reporting more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, President Trump predicted the days of the disease will soon be over," he said.
REPORTER: You still believe so? Disappear?
TRUMP: I do, I do.
"But health experts say that is simply not true."
"New infections increased in at least 37 states over the past week. Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is not too late to turn the surge around."
"Five states marking their highest daily number of new cases. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom announcing that he is tightening restrictions, closing indoor businesses, including restaurants, bars, museums, movie theaters, and zoos within 19 counties, making up 72% of California's population. Newsom also asking residents to think twice about having family gatherings this holiday weekend," Sanchez said.
"Texas adding almost 8,100 new cases. And in Houston, the mayor fears hospitals could reach capacity by mid-July, if people don't act soon to change the current trajectory."
"Despite repeatedly refusing to wear masks in public, President Trump showing signs of pressure from his allies."
"But Trump stopping short of endorsing a mask mandate."
"Facial coverings still aren't required statewide in Florida or Arizona. Both governors leaving it up to local officials, despite calls for them to step in before the situation gets even worse."
"And because of the surge of cases, Miami's Jackson Memorial Health System, one of the biggest hospital systems in the state, John, is warning that they're running out of Remdesivir, that key anti-viral drug, the only one that's been approved by the FDA to treat coronavirus. They're hoping that the public will heed their warnings come July 4th weekend.
"On top of that, Vice President Mike Pence visiting the Sunshine State today. He's going to be meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis in Tampa. Potentially, masks, hopefully, will be part of the conversation, John," Sanchez concluded.