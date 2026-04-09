Trump's Goons Warn Pope Leo They'll Prop Up False Pope

One U.S. official present at the meeting brought up the Avignon papacy. "You don't want to make us to pick our own pope, do you? Heh heh heh..."
By Susie MadrakApril 9, 2026

Elbridge "Bridge" Colby, an upper-class nepo baby and weasel of the Groton/Harvard/Yale variety and a right-wing Opus Dei-lite Catholic like his pal JD Vance, summoned the Vatican's representative to the U.S. to the Pentagon for a Mafia-like threat, according to the New Republic.

“The United States,” Colby said, according to a blistering new report by The Free Press, “has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world. The Catholic Church had better take its side.”

One U.S. official present at the meeting brought up the Avignon papacy, a period in the 14th century in which the French monarchy bent the Catholic Church into submission, ordering an attack on Pope Boniface VIII that led to his downfall and subsequent death and forcing the papacy to relocate from Rome to Avignon, a region inside France.

Do you fucking believe it? They're basically threatening Pope Leo with another handpicked false pope if he doesn't hop to Trump's command. Boy, does this stink of smelly Steve Bannon.

What's the matter, boys? Aren't the hundreds of evangelical whores who praise Trump as a virtual God and kiss his orange ass enough to fill the massive hole?

The Middle East is full of religious extremists who blindly revere evil men.

Oops! I meant *The United States* not The Middle East.

Mrs. Betty Bowers (@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T23:08:39.971Z

Go ahead, I dare you. If there's anything that will drive fallen-away Catholics back to the Church, it will be finding out that Trump had his goons threaten Pope Leo.

*banging on table* AN-TI-POPE! AN-TI-POPE!

Kingfisher & Wombat (@tkingfisher.com) 2026-04-08T19:18:34.134Z

i love the idea that the Trump guy threatened to set up an American pope to rival the Roman pope. Where would the funniest place be to put an American Papacy?

Katelyn Burns (@katelynburns.com) 2026-04-08T22:52:58.345Z

NEW: A stunning new report claims that the Pentagon summoned Pope Leo XIV’s top American diplomat and threatened him after the U.S.-born pontiff gave his January state-of-the-world address.

Leo used the address to denounce a world ruled by “a diplomacy based on force” and “zeal for war.”

Christopher Hale (@christopherjhale.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T17:32:09.857Z

Did…the Trump regime lowkey threaten to kill the pope?

Max Berger (@maxberger.bsky.social) 2026-04-08T21:32:00.372Z

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