Hannity The Theologian: Loving The Poor 'Doesn't Mean Re-Distribution'

Sean Hannity wants to talk to us about the Bible.
And I'm down with that. I went to Divinity School and what Sean says about Jesus and his disciples/apostles for the first MINUTE of this clip makes a lot of sense. Jesus hung around with a variety of working-class people, fishermen particularly, and yes they likely swore and drank and lived a life of manual work rather than theological reflection...
Then Father Hannity takes a most un-scriptural turn:
SEAN! "Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime" is NOT IN THE BIBLE. It's on a right-wing motivational poster.
Sean is far from alone in making exactly this kind of mistake. Bending greed and white supremacy into Christian axioms that are NOT in the teachings of Jesus Christ is a huge problem in modern-day Christianity. It's so bad, that one pastor has written a book called "Half Truths" that goes into many of these axioms that so-called Christians think is "Biblical Scripture" but it's another kind of BS altogether. I recommend to Sean Hannity the chapter on the utterly not Biblical "God helps those who help themselves."
