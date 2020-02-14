Hannity The Theologian: Loving The Poor 'Doesn't Mean Re-Distribution'

Sean Hannity wants to talk to us about the Bible.

And I'm down with that. I went to Divinity School and what Sean says about Jesus and his disciples/apostles for the first MINUTE of this clip makes a lot of sense. Jesus hung around with a variety of working-class people, fishermen particularly, and yes they likely swore and drank and lived a life of manual work rather than theological reflection...

Then Father Hannity takes a most un-scriptural turn:

SEAN HANNITY: So I think Jesus understands the forgotten men and women the most. It doesn't mean redistribution! 'Teach a man to fish..."

SEAN! "Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime" is NOT IN THE BIBLE. It's on a right-wing motivational poster.

Sean is far from alone in making exactly this kind of mistake. Bending greed and white supremacy into Christian axioms that are NOT in the teachings of Jesus Christ is a huge problem in modern-day Christianity. It's so bad, that one pastor has written a book called "Half Truths" that goes into many of these axioms that so-called Christians think is "Biblical Scripture" but it's another kind of BS altogether. I recommend to Sean Hannity the chapter on the utterly not Biblical "God helps those who help themselves."

<br />

Twitter took down Sean's false preaching as only Twitter can:

This is amazing. If you know anyone who watches Hannity, please tell them that not only did Jesus literally give people fish, and God literally made it rain bread and meat in Exodus, but never in the entire Bible did Jesus or any prophet teach anyone how to fish or farm or tend. — Wittgenstein (@ChingisKhagan) February 14, 2020

Taking the loaves and fish, He showed them to the crowd, and said, “If you lazy beggars would get off your ass and 🎣 you’d have something to eat.” Then He chowedeth down. Hannity’s First Letter to the Depolorables, 2:23. — Not So OK Boomer (@feisdad89) February 14, 2020

Hannity says teach people how to fish, by enrolling them at Trump Fishing University. And after they are defrauded of what little money they have, Betsy Devos will remove any opportunity they have for compensation. But yeah, teach them to fish, Hannity. https://t.co/Fbwl4v5MBI — Whig Wag (@RinoWag) February 14, 2020

Underrated fact: Jesus actually gives the fisherman nets so full of fish that they can hardly lift them before making the "fishers of men" pitch that Hannity is mixing up with an old saying here. — Mr. Cool, The Ideology Inspector 🔰 (@Raccoonomics) February 14, 2020

I dare Hannity to quit his job and live off fish he catches himself. — Stirling Bannock (@EnglAdvantage) February 14, 2020