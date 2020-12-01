Sean Hannity Admits He Doesn't 'Vet The Facts'

On Monday evening' Hannity, while doing a segment on his very own election analysis, the Fox News host and Trump whisperer admitted that he doesn't vet the facts he presents because he is not a part of the media mob.

In the 'You Can't Make This Up category,' Hannity got real honest with his audience even though later in his show he tried to reverse himself.

Hannity said, "You have a right to be concerned, " about the integrity of the election.

" We will also review some highly unusual voting patterns in America's swing states," he said.

.

Hannity means he'll review only the people that didn't vote for Trump, especially in minority communities.

"I am not told what to say. I don't vet the information on this program that I give out. We have always been independent, follow our own path on this show.," Hannity admitted.

It's impossible to vet all the lies he tells as actual truths because they are conspiracy theories.

Hannity then listed all the bogus scandals he claimed to have "uncovered" about Obama, Russia-gate, Hunter-gate, etc...

Later on, Hannity tried to reverse himself when he was talking to Kayleigh McEnany and said he vets the facts on the show. Sure you do, Sean.