Trump Blasts Italian PM As 'Unacceptable' After She Defended Pope Leo

Donald Trump continued his bizarre behavior of lashing out against even his allies over his Iran war when he denigrated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for criticizing his attacks on Pope Leo.

Trump blasted Pope Leo for not signing on to his attack on Iran, calling him "weak on crime,” with bad foreign policy."

Trump cried that the Pontiff went public with his criticisms, which is laughable because Trump never shuts the fuck up. In response to Von Shitzhispants words against Pope Leo, Giorgia Meloni did not take a back seat.

“I find President Trump’s words towards the Holy Father unacceptable. The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and normal for him to call for peace and to condemn every form of war,” she said.

Like a wounded pre-teen, Trump whined to the Italian press, calling her a coward and unacceptable.



"I’m shocked at her. I thought she had courage, but I was wrong," Trump said. "Giorgia Meloni doesn’t want to help us in the war. I’m shocked.” “Do people like the fact that your president isn’t doing anything to get the oil [in Iran]? Does she like it? I can’t imagine.”



“She is the one who is unacceptable,” Trump replied, “because she doesn’t care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if it had the chance.”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is aligned with many MAGA cult beliefs including immigration, nativism, border patrol and law enforcement. She stands for "Italy First."

Meloni is facing controversy after her defeat in a justice referendum backed by Rome.

The world is starting to revolt against the far right extremists.

Each day turns into another shitshow because of Trump's diminished mental capacity and his snowflake disposition. But the facade and pretense is starting to crumble. Even his MAGA allies won't stand behind him.