Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1971, T Rex stood at No. 1 on the UK singles chart with 'Get It On'. This was the group's second UK No. 1, and it spent four weeks at the top of the charts. In the U.S., it was retitled Bang A Gong (Get It On). Power Station had a UK & US hit with their cover version of the song in 1985. Play it loud.

Show Me Progress: Are the Communists hiding in your closet right now?

Paul Krugman: Elon Musk, the New Hero of Populism.

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Politicus USA: Trump's Iran War Is Going To Get Republicans Blown Out In The Midterms.

Attention space nerds! Should Artemis IV astronauts actually land near the moon's south pole? Artemis II pilot says the lunar equator might be better.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

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