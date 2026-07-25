'Sleek Raven Hair': Laura Ingraham Gushes Over AOC

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened her Thursday program serenading Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her beauty and popularity as a Democratic socialist after she came out ahead in the most recent presidential polling for the Democratic Party.

Laura used that poll, knowing it's two years out, as her launching pad to discuss AOC.

But the fact is, AOC is an attractive millennial with a powerful surface appeal. With her long, sleek raven hair and red lipstick, she's at times played dual roles. Kind of the earnest activist, up from her bootstraps, who wants to stick it to the man, and then at times, she's kind of played the girly-girl who shares her favorite recipe on TikTok.

It took time, but Ingraham then spent time criticizing AOC's knowledge. She then played a video of AOC cooking.

INGRAHAM: Okay, she should bring that back. Okay, I like cooking videos. There's nothing wrong with that. But the question is, what is she cooking up with socialism?

Then the Fox News host spent the rest of the segment bashing socialism.

But while Laura and Myers remarked on AOC's beauty, she widely underestimates the damage Trump, the MAGA cult and the GOP have done to the country, to the psyche of the nation and to capitalism itself.

The US of A will never be a communist or socialist country, ever. Ingraham is wasting her time because she and her cult members believe the only way forward for them is to paint every democrat as a socialist communist.

It's a flawed plan because people are more open to socialist ideas than ever before.

All the social safety net programs are wildly popular.

Trump has now opened the door to, 'let's try more of this, please.'