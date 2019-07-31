Fox News Gushes Over ‘Super Smart’ John Delaney: ‘He Helped Us A Lot Tonight’

Fox News reacted to the July 30 Democratic debate by praising former Congressman John Delaney, a centrist candidate. Before CNN ended its debate broadcast, Fox News began showing clips on Laura Ingraham’s program, The Ingraham Angle.

Ingraham called Delaney a “super smart guy” before playing a clip of his criticism of Medicare for All.

“That was a killer moment,” Ingraham insisted.“What in the heck is he doing on that stage with those people?” Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee agreed. "He’s not a Trump fan or anything like that but he’s clearly not in sync with the rest of the Democratic field or the rest of the Democratic Party.”

Huckabee also offered a tongue-in-cheek endorsement for Marianne Williamson.“I’ve got to tell you something, Laura,” Huckabee said. “Let me go out on a limb. I think I may end up abandoning President Trump this next election cycle. I’m going to stand with Marianne. She captured me tonight. I lit a candle. I stroked a crystal. I sat back and decided to take a yoga pose and chant. I could feel the love.” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani also weighed in on Delaney.

“He helped us a lot tonight by cornering them,” Giuliani said.