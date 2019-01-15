Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Latest Dem To Toss Hat In 2020 Ring

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is the latest Democrat to toss her hat in the 2020 primary ring, according to a New York Times report.

In an appearance Tuesday on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Ms. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said she was forming an exploratory committee to raise money and travel the country for her run. She called it a step she was taking “because I am going to run.”

She joins Senator Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Maryland congressional Rep. John Delaney, and former West Virginia state senator Richard Ojeda. Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are expected to enter the race soon too.