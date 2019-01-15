Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Latest Dem To Toss Hat In 2020 Ring

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced her intention to run for president in 2020 on Late Night With Stephen Colbert.
By Karoli Kuns
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Latest Dem To Toss Hat In 2020 Ring
Image from: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is the latest Democrat to toss her hat in the 2020 primary ring, according to a New York Times report.

In an appearance Tuesday on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Ms. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, said she was forming an exploratory committee to raise money and travel the country for her run. She called it a step she was taking “because I am going to run.”

She joins Senator Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former Maryland congressional Rep. John Delaney, and former West Virginia state senator Richard Ojeda. Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are expected to enter the race soon too.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.