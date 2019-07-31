John Delaney Trashes Elizabeth Warren On Fox And Friends

Former Rep. John Delaney has become the newest All-Star for Fox News.

Delaney spent all of his time during last night's CNN Democratic debate pushing out his conservative milquetoast ideas and attacking Elizabeth Warren.

Shame no one on stage is online enough to drop a "Sir this is a Wendy's" on Delaney. — Kyle (@TheYellingHorn) July 31, 2019

Laura Ingraham and Mike Huckabee gushed about his performance last night.

And Fox and Friends was Johnny on the spot to give him a platform this morning among Trump-loving viewers. And he did not disappoint the three-headed propaganda machine.

Fox News co-host Ainsley Earhardt commended Delaney for exposing Warren and said, “We all knew that kid in school that beat you when you were running for student body president who promised to put snack machines in all the classes.”

She continued, "You know that’s not going to happen, but the kids hear that, and they vote for that person.”

Earhardt's view is, "Democratic voters are children that want to get free cookies at school" instead of "every Democrats want every American to have healthcare coverage that doesn't bankrupt them."

F&F played the video clip from the CNN debate that showed Elizabeth Warren castigating and crushing Delaney for his old school and uninspired responses.

Earhardt asked, "What's your reaction to that?"

"I mean you're running for president because you're being honest with the American people. I don't understand why people run and then they promise stuff and then it never happens?" she said.

Not to be too condescending, but her questions sounded like they came from a fifth-grader.

Delaney took aim at Warren and said, "Well, that's the response when someone really can't defend their plans."

Delaney must be vying for a job as a Fox News Democratic analyst after he gets ousted from the next set of debates.

He attacked Warren and Bernie's positions as being a fairy tale.

Delaney doubled down and took the Republican position calling them, “The extreme left of the party,” and adding "what she’s proposing are either impossible promises or fairy-tale economics."

I think he has that job about all sewn up.

Introducing the new Zell Miller.

John Delaney, still running for president despite polling at 1%, says his problem with Medicare-For-All and the Green New Deal is that they're not realistic — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 31, 2019

I had no idea John Delaney got his seed money from Tom Steyer.