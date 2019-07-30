Elizabeth Warren Crushes John Delaney's 'Can't Do' Attitude

John Delaney brought his right wing arguments against Medicare for All to the CNN Democratic Debate, kowtowing to the health insurance companies, but Elizabeth Warren was there to smack him down.

After Delaney's repeated claims that we can't do big things with healthcare with Hickenlooper and Bullock as backup singers, Senator Warren looked at him, perplexed. "I don't understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for the President of the United States to talk about what we really can't do and shouldn't fight for," she said.

The audience broke out in cheers.

She continued with conviction, "I don't get it. Our biggest problem in Washington is corruption. It is giant corporations that have taken our government and that are holding it by the throat, and we need to have the courage to fight back against that and until we're ready to do that, it's just more of the same."

"Well, I'm ready to get in this fight. I'm ready to win this fight," Sen. Warren said.

She continued, "Insurance companies do not have a god-given right to suck money out of our health care system."

This was definitely a moment and one that was well-received.