Fox News Promotes Student Op-ed Attacking Bernie And Warren Because He Missed The Boat On College Debt

This past Sunday, The Wall Street Journal ran an op-ed by Ethan Ames, who is now a second-year law student at the University of Chicago. Ames is very upset that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren's free public college and debt forgiveness plans have come to fruition too late for him to take advantage.

And just a squick Fox and Friends had him on to call Sanders and Warren's plans "particularly perverse."

It's another conservative whiny claim that if he didn't have it, then neither can you.

Ames said, "They knew they would have to repay any loans they took out, so I think that these types of policies punish those people because they suffered, you know, in opportunity costs lost essentially during college by making those tough decisions."

WTF?

He continued, "Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to tell those people, people like me, that those sacrifices are essentially valueless, because we could have taken out as much in loans as we wanted and they would forgive them anyway. -- and so that's what is particularly perverse about these kind of policies."

Poor baby. Want a piece of candy or a pony? Will that make you feel better. It's called progress you horse's ass.

When I went to Hunter College in New York City way back when, my first semester the tuition was free. It was a major decision I made since my family was not well-off. The following semester Ed Koch said the city couldn't afford it any longer and I had to take out student loans. This is nothing new.

His piece is called "Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Will Never Forgive Me"

Fox News and Fox Business guests and hosts always try to destroy any idea, bill, legislation that helps the working class in America. And this is no different.

Just because Ethan made decisions based around his economic standing in life does not mean every other student moving forward should have to do suffer under crushing debt that in fact will never be repaid in full. It's a lifetime sentence for those owing hundreds of thousands in fees and interest.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And as far as a college student making decisions based on legislation that has not been passed yet?

Well, that would be pretty f**king stupid, Ethan.

Later in the broadcast, the Fox and Friends hosts praised Ethan's decisions and work ethic. Most students have to work during school in order to pay for college under the system we have now.

Ainsley was especially proud of him and said, "His fear is that all the politicians -- promise to pay off student loans, then kids will go to the most expensive schools because and they're not going to be able to pay it off -- we don't have the money to do that as a country."

Trump's #1 presidential fluffer Pete Hegseth equated erasing student debt and free access to public colleges to immigration.

Hegseth said, "Bingo, it's the same dynamic you see with illegal immigration. You see it from legal immigrants, I waited my time, filled out the forms, I played by the rules, I got the job --and now we're giving all these benefits and all these priorities to folks jumping the line, that are not playing by the rules that don't pay and that doesn't work for me."

If Congress passes legislation that is signed into law then that IS playing by the rules, jackass.

Also if Fox News bothered to take a few minutes and understood that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren's college plans do not include private institutions like Harvard and Yale or in Ethan's case Denison University and The University of Chicago Law School.

You can read about Bernie and Warren's policies here.