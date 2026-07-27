Education Secretary Accuses Schools Of 'Indoctinating' Trans Kids

Apparently keeping schools as safe places for trans kids is now "indoctrination" and somehow secretly encouraging them to transition without their parents' knowledge according to liars Maria Bartiromo and Education Sec. Linda McMahon.

What these two really want is for trans kids to end up being bullied and outed to bigoted parents that they don't feel safe coming out to yet.

McMahon, who, as we've discussed here, has absolutely no business being Education Secretary in the first place, made an appearance on this weekend's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and here's the exchange where McMahon bragged about multiple cases and actions her department was taking to make life as miserable as possible for these kids.

BARTIROMO: This indoctrination underway in schools is quite concerning. You also have evidence that there are certain schools in certain counties that are encouraging transitions for kids and hiding it from the parents. You are right now doing investigations in at least three states. Tell me what you're doing and what you have learned. MCMAHON: Well, thank you so much, Maria. And this is a travesty that parents are not considered first and foremost in charge of their children. They don't belong to the government. They belong to their children. So, in Anne Arundel, Maryland, we found that transgender activities were in place and that parents not only were not informed, but it was being hidden from parents. So I can tell you that our investigation, we've turned it over to DOJ. They have likelihood of facing losing federal funding or a lawsuit or both. Also in Ann Arbor, Michigan, same thing. We're looking at information being withheld from parents. And from Burlington District in Vermont, you know, where parents had opted out of surveys that were being given to their children that were asking very specific sexual questions. This was happening in some of the other districts too. And so even when parents opt out, and see these surveys with sexually explicit questions, drug use, alcohol use for seventh graders. I mean, this is really outrageous. And to hide it from parents and actually create separate file folders so that when parents ask to see their children's records, it is being kept from them, and it's being done on purpose. And so we're just not going to stand for it. Parents have every right to determine what their children's education's exposure is going to be, and we're going to enforce it. You can't give a child a Tylenol at school without parental permission, mostly in writing. But yet you could go through transgender, transitioning psychology, and parents not know about it. We're just gonna stop it. We're not gonna stand for it.

"Transgender, transitioning psychology." What a bunch of gobbledygook nonsense. They both could care less about the parents or these kids. It's more red meat for their transphobic base and someone to hate.