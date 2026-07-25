Donald Trump And MAGA Turn On Tate Brothers

After the Tate Brothers were arrested in Miami, Donald Trump and his MAGA loyalists are giving the Tate Brothers the cold shoulder.

It looks like Barron Trump’s bromance with Andrew and Tristan Tate is over. Who will Barron get dating advice from?

The New York Times reported that 38 new charges from the UK against the Tate Brothers might have made them lose support from the Trump administration and MAGA supporters. According to the Times, the new charges against the Tates include “rape and sex trafficking; Andrew Tate was also charged with extreme pornography and indecent images of children.”

With all the Iran War news, you might have forgotten that Trump’s youngest son, Barron, actually received dating advice from the Tate Brothers.

In December 2025, The New Republic reported:

“The college-aged Trump has been building a steady bromance with the woman-beating influencer since at least 2024.”

Is the Trump Family and White House Team Really Done with Tates?

It appears that Donald Trump and his MAGA team might be reading the room and are not supporting the Tate Brothers after the latest polls show the President receiving historically low marks from voters, per USA Today.

Raw Story noted that a Twitter post by political commentator Adam Mockler highlighted the negative image the Tates' new charges cast on the Trump administration and the Trump family. Mockler tweeted:

“[Vice President] JD Vance still follows the Tate brothers on Twitter. Barron is friends [with] them. All of this happened after Andrew admitted to being a pimp on camera. This is the Republican Party now. I’m a young dude who loves America, and hates seeing it hijacked by these hateful, abusive degenerates.”

But are they really done with the Tates? Lev Parnas tweeted the Tates were partying with one of Donald Trump’s advisors in Washington days before their latest arrest:

"Andrew and Tristan Tate spent the days before their arrest partying in Washington, D.C., as guests of Paolo Zampolli — Donald Trump’s U.S. Special Envoy for Global Partnerships and a longtime friend of Trump and Melania."

Trump Administration Got Tate Brothers’ Out of Romanian Jail in 2025

It’s not news that the Tates faced allegations of human trafficking and violence against women in multiple countries. The brothers were serving time in Romania in 2022. Worse, Andrew and Tristan Tate sold educational courses “teaching young men how to follow in their footsteps,” per the New York Times.

The brothers were in a Romanian prison when the Trump administration freed them in 2025. The Times reported that “support from Trump administration officials played a crucial role” in their release.

Read the June 2026 New Yorker story on "Andrew Tate’s Empire of Abuse" if you want to learn more about the friends of President Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Barron Trump.