Friday Night Funnies: George Carlin 'Dumb Americans'

He is the best.

This is from his HBO special 'Life Is Worth Losing' (2005)

As a kid, I bought FM/AM record and wore it out.

Paste Magazine:

Even a lot of Carlin’s most ardent fans find this one to be too dark and morbid to work as a comedy special. But as a performance piece, a one-man show about all of human folly, it’s as close as we’ll get to any piece of modern philosophy. From the ecstatic Modern Man rant, to a passionately absurdist depiction of the end of times, this is as unfiltered and razor-sharp as it gets.

What would Carlin say watching Demented Donald's train wreck of a second term.

You know Trump would have sued him for being a meanie.

Open thread.