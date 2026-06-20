Georgia Meloni, Italy's PM, Puts Trump On Blast For Lying About Her

Trump claimed that she "begged" him for a joint photo at the G7 conference, a claim that PM Meloni flat out denies.
Georgia Meloni, Italy's PM, Puts Trump On Blast For Lying About Her
Credit: Christian Hartmann/AFP/Getty Images
By Red PainterJune 20, 2026

Donald Trump is used to getting away with lying about, well, everything. But, it appears his ability to lie about foreign leaders may be waning, as demonstrated by a blistering takedown today by Italy's far-right Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni. Here is the crazy story:

Donald Trump had an interview with an Italian media outlet called La7. During that interview, he made up some insanely offensive story about the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying that she "begged" him for a picture at the G7 summit and he only agreed because he "felt sorry for her." He also said that Meloni was probably "happy that I talked to her, I didn't have to talk to her".

The response from Italy was fast and furious. Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, immediately canceled a planned trip to the U.S. this weekend, but only after calling the alleged comments "serious and offensive" to all of Italy.

Meloni put a video out on Twitter immediately:

"So certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are completely made up. I am frankly stunned.

I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. It's not the first time this has happened. After all, I can only say it's a shame he doesn't show the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaders with whom instead he proves to be much more accommodating.

But he must remember one thing: Italy and I never beg. "

I am shocked, shocked I tell you, that Donald Trump would say something offensive about a strong woman. This has never happened in the history of time.

Said no one.

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