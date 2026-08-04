Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The Law is an Ass” —Charles Dickens
By TengrainAugust 4, 2026

Above, After the Fire performs, Der Kommissar. On this date in 1944 Anne Frank was arrested in Amsterdam by German Security Police (Grüne Polizei) following a tip-off from an informer who is never identified. Why yes, we are still talking about the Department of Justice.

Hullaboloo asks certain senators if they trust Todd Blanche.

In Saner Thought explains what an anti-weaponization fund is.

HackWhackers reminds us that Todd Blanche is up to his mob-esque belt in the Epstein cover-up.

The Existentialist Republic tells us that corrupt former AG Pam Bondi still exists.

Bonus Track: Colossal watches an iceberg do somersaults. So weirdly cool.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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