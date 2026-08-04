Actor Tom Holland is one of Hollywood's most popular stars. The 30-year-old British actor is also a wonderful antidote to the wave of toxic masculinity in America.

According to Deadline, the film Holland stars in, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," earned $927 million worldwide over the weekend, setting a record as the second-best opening ever in the movie industry. Holland is one of the stars in Christopher Nolan’s "The Odyssey," which has made $4 billion so far this year for Universal Studios.

Tom Holland’s "Umbrella" Performance

Whether it's Pete Hegseth mandating testosterone for our military or Congressman Max Miller's video justifying abuse of his wife and two-year-old daughter, toxic males are everywhere.

Take a break from the daily dose of toxic masculinity assault and watch Tom Holland's "Umbrella" performance.

Holland’s dance routine on a 2017 episode of "Lip Sync Battle" is a viral performance nearly every American woman has played at least once! The TV show was a celebrity contest where stars lip-sync popular songs, and Holland’s 2017 performance is one of the most famous.

Holland started with “Singin’ in the Rain” wearing a grey suit. Then he changed to Rihanna’s “Umbrella” with fake rain. Halfway through, he took off the suit to reveal fishnet tights, black shorts, a black vest, red lipstick, and a short dark wig, then performed a carefully planned dance routine. The British actor’s dance and lip sync launched a zillion shares.

Internet rules dictate that whenever you see the Tom Holland Umbrella video, you have to share it. I'm just following the rules. — Mueller, She Wrote (@muellershewrote.com) 2026-05-07T18:04:53.954Z

It's been 8 years since the iconic moment Tom Holland lip-synced "Umbrella" by Rihanna for Zendaya. 🎥 — Film Crave (@filmcrave.bsky.social) 2025-05-07T06:07:28.879Z

The 30-year-old actor spilled about the "Lip Sync" performance during a recent interview.

Tom Holland on "Good Hang with Amy Poehler."

In June, Holland appeared on the podcast "Good Hang with Amy Poehler." The pod promoted the Spider-Man actor’s interview by saying Holland was “saving movies and masculinity.” Poehler said she watched Holland’s performance on Lip Sync Battle more than most movies and praised the Brit actor because he was “comfortable with [his] feminine side”. Holland confessed to Poehler:

“I get more compliments for that dance than any piece of work I have ever done.”

If you don't listen to "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," what in the hell is wrong? "Good Hang" is one of the best pods out there, with unique guests, and the entire show is a ray of sunshine. Here’s the YouTube clip of "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" with Tom Holland. You'll thank us later.