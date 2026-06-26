The Man Running ICE Just Said 'Come Get Some' In An Official Capacity

It's been a while since Border Czar Tom Homan told his perceived "enemies" to "come get some," and apparently, he thinks that's an edgy line. Homan is giving off some Kindergarten Cop villain energy, except Arnold actually had a plan.

While playing the alpha-male tough guy, Homan, 63, is doing his best action hero impression safely at a podium. Very tough. Very cool. Truly, the cartels are shaking. And so are all the ICE haters out there. I'm in the corner in a fetal position, sucking my thumb while watching the clip.

"Come get some" from a government official is... a lot. Very professional. Very measured. The kind of rhetoric that definitely won't be used in any future legal filing about incitement or anything. He really owned the libs, huh?

And he said that while simultaneously crying at the podium.

"To the media, stop attacking the members of ICE," he said. "These are my- I want you to know- the men and women of ICE, who I was when, look, I wore that barbecue uniform."

"I was an ICE agent," he continued. "When I was a director of ICE, I didn't ask any of the 20,000 men and women that worked for me to do anything that I didn't do myself. I know what these people deal with. I know the death threats are up 8,000%."

"I know that personally," he said. "That's why I'm surrounded by security detail, 24-7."

"I can't even go to the grocery store without security detail," he added. "But to the haters and cartel members who threaten me, come get some, because I'm tired of you."

Lumping his haters and cartel members together is special. The guy who gets escorted into events by security details is real big on the "come get some" energy. Very brave. So edgy!

Ever since New York Gov. Hochul signed anti-ICE legislation on May 29, Homan has been on something of a media tour launching broadsides against her and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. He's been threatening an ICE surge into New York, and even upped the ante right before World Cup matches began at MetLife Stadium.

I'm sure New Yorkers will receive that warmly. They're famously known for their deference to federal officials who show up uninvited and start throwing their weight around. Good luck, big guy.