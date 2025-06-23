Marco Rubio Uses Iraq War Rationale To Attack Iran

Secretary of State Marco Rubio got into a heated conversation with Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan after she tried to pin him down on why the Trump administration attacked Iran, now.

"Weaponization ambitions," is the new catch phrase for the Trump administration to replace the old, tired WMD excuse.

BRENNAN: Let me follow up on a phrase you just word, weaponization ambitions. Are you saying there that the United States did not see intelligence that the Supreme Leader had ordered weaponization? RUBIO: That's irrelevant. I think that question being asked in the media, that's an irrelevant question. They have everything they need to build a weapon. BRENNAN: No, that is the key point in U.S. intelligence assessments. You know that. RUBIO: No, it's not. BRENNAN: Yes, it was. RUBIO: No, it's not. RUBIO: That the political decision had not been made. RUBIO: Well, I know that better than you know that. And I know that that's not the case. I don't know what you're talking about. RUBIO: I'm asking when the order was given.

Rubio rattles off a list of undesirables that echoed Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld and George Bush in the runup to the Iraq war. Those reasons don't even come close for Trump to bomb Iran.

While every administration in this century has said they don't want Iran to get a nuclear weapon, the Trump administration hasn't given one good reason why they decided unceremoniously to bomb Iran on Saturday.

Why was Saturday the day Trump had to bomb them? They were no closer to having a working nuke this year as they were last year or the year before or ten years ago.

It's obvious to any observer that Israel is in charge and pulled all the levers that influenced Demented Donald after Israel bombed Iran first, thwarting any real effort Trump had in trying to make a deal with Iran after he pulled out of the one in 2017 that President Obama negotiated.

Trump then decided to join in because of his penchant for media exposure.

Same lying story, different decade.