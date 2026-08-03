Are Trump And Iran In Peace Talks? Apparently Nobody Actually Knows...

It seems Donald Trump and Iran can't even manage to get on the same page about whether or not they're even talking about a new peace negotiation.

Over the weekend, Trump stood aboard Air Force One in that leaning tower of bullshit way that he does, and told reporters that negotiations with Iran would begin "tomorrow afternoon," with a specific focus on reopening the Strait of Hormus and guaranteeing that Iran never acquires or accesses nuclear weapons, as Trump's illegal war with the country rages well into its sixth month.

The US President went on to claim that he had originally planned to launch "the biggest attack since World War II" but abandoned that plan after Iran and other regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, allegedly made appeals to avoid it.

Trump told reporters on the matter, "I’m not looking to kill people, ’cause people die. A lot of people die. And we don’t want that."

"Now what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon."

He went on to claim that the "perimeters" of a new deal have already taken shape, after his last peace negotiation with Iran didn't last long enough for the ink to dry.

Iran says every bit of Trump's drivel was complete and utter bull.

During his weekly press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei addressed Trump's new claims and made it very clear: "We are not currently negotiating with the United States. Our negotiations are with Oman to secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz."

He added that the talks between Iran and Oman were going well and they were very close to reaching an agreement regarding shipping routes that was "acceptable to both sides."

"We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides – neither the northern route nor the southern route – but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security," Baqaei said, adding, in no uncertaIn terms, that any agreement reached would not include a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Perhaps Donald should give them a ring back, because I really don't think they got the memo.