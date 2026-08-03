US Troops Hit With BIZARRE Request As Trump Fails To Find A Way Out Of His War

Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran is now well into its sixth month, with no conceivable end in sight, and it appears that US Central Command has grown desperate for ideas, now calling on American troops to brainstorm "creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran."

CNN broke reporting on the truly bizarre and unsettling request that was sent out to US military analysts last week.

According to a source familiar with the message, a CENTCOM intelligence branch officer pushed out a message reading, "We are looking for new creative and unconventional ways to pressure and punish Iran," to United States troops.

This unsettling news breaks just one day after Donald Trump stood aboard Air Force One and told reporters and the American public that an end to the war was underway, claiming that negotiations with Iran would begin "tomorrow afternoon," with a specific focus on ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz was reopened expeditiously.

Trump further claimed that he had scrapped his plans for what he personally described as "the biggest attack since World War II" after desperate appeals from Iran as well as regional allies.

"Now what we’re doing is we’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation," Trump told reporters over the weekend. "It begins tomorrow afternoon."

Iran has already vehemently denied Trump's claims in a weekly press briefing, stating in no uncertain terms that no such peace talks between the nations are underway.

In a statement to CNN, CENTCOM did not deny the report regarding their strange request to troops, instead leaning into it, telling the outlet that it is not at all unusual for Admiral Brad Cooper to request new ideas.

CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Timothy Hawkins said in a statement: "US Central Command has a long history of thinking and working in innovative ways. Admiral Cooper, in particular, reaches out to members of our great team, regardless of rank, to achieve the highest levels of operational performance possible."