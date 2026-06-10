Trump Called Gas Prices 'Peanuts' — Inflation Just Hit Its Worst Level In 3 Years

It's almost as if he's wrong about e-v-e-r-y-t-h-i-n-g.
Trump Called Gas Prices 'Peanuts' — Inflation Just Hit Its Worst Level In 3 Years
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJune 10, 2026

In comments to reporters outside the White House on May 19, Donald J. Trump said Americans' financial problems were “peanuts," and the president has repeatedly called the affordability crisis a "hoax." Well, as it happens, he's wrong again.

Surging gas prices sent inflation to a three-year high last month, complicating life for the Federal Reserve and handing Trump a political headache as midterm elections creep closer. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that consumer prices climbed 4.2% in May compared to a year ago — up from 3.8% in April and the third consecutive monthly increase.

Month-over-month, prices ticked up 0.5%, following substantial jumps of 0.6% in April and 0.9% in March, the Associated Press reports.

Many goods and services saw price increases last month. Clothing prices rose 0.3% in May and are now 4.8% higher than a year ago. Airline fares jumped 2.7% in a single month, due to higher jet fuel costs, and have surged nearly 27% over the past year. Electricity prices increased 0.6% in May and are up 5.9% compared to last year.

This is bad, and it's all on Trump.

CNBC on new inflation data: "If you look at year over year weekly average hourly earnings, it turned negative next month, now it's even more negative. To find a more negative number, you're in April 2023."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-10T13:02:38.685Z

CNN: INFLATION TOPS 4% FOR FIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS AS OIL PRICES JUMP

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-10T13:29:07.011Z

Maria Bartiromo's show on new inflation data: "4.2% year over year ... it rose month to month. This year-of-year headline number is the highest number we've seen since April 2023 ... I will tell you the energy index did jump again"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-10T12:52:09.691Z

We're looking forward to the midterms for retribution for all the Republicans who downplayed this economic shitshow that every day Americans are facing.

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