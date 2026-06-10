Trump Called Gas Prices 'Peanuts' — Inflation Just Hit Its Worst Level In 3 Years

In comments to reporters outside the White House on May 19, Donald J. Trump said Americans' financial problems were “peanuts," and the president has repeatedly called the affordability crisis a "hoax." Well, as it happens, he's wrong again.

Surging gas prices sent inflation to a three-year high last month, complicating life for the Federal Reserve and handing Trump a political headache as midterm elections creep closer. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that consumer prices climbed 4.2% in May compared to a year ago — up from 3.8% in April and the third consecutive monthly increase.

Month-over-month, prices ticked up 0.5%, following substantial jumps of 0.6% in April and 0.9% in March, the Associated Press reports.

Many goods and services saw price increases last month. Clothing prices rose 0.3% in May and are now 4.8% higher than a year ago. Airline fares jumped 2.7% in a single month, due to higher jet fuel costs, and have surged nearly 27% over the past year. Electricity prices increased 0.6% in May and are up 5.9% compared to last year.

This is bad, and it's all on Trump.

CNBC on new inflation data: "If you look at year over year weekly average hourly earnings, it turned negative next month, now it's even more negative. To find a more negative number, you're in April 2023." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-10T13:02:38.685Z

CNN: INFLATION TOPS 4% FOR FIRST TIME IN THREE YEARS AS OIL PRICES JUMP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-10T13:29:07.011Z

Maria Bartiromo's show on new inflation data: "4.2% year over year ... it rose month to month. This year-of-year headline number is the highest number we've seen since April 2023 ... I will tell you the energy index did jump again" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-10T12:52:09.691Z

We're looking forward to the midterms for retribution for all the Republicans who downplayed this economic shitshow that every day Americans are facing.