Republican Senator Forced To Lie About Gas Prices Under Obama

Sen. Tim Sheehy came on Fox News to gaslight the high costs of gas prices to serve Deal Leader and justify his war against Iran.

The warmonger told Laura Ingraham with a straight face and steely-eyed look that Trump's inflation and skyrocketed gas prices was normal under President Biden and Obama.

Gas prices under Obama averages around $2.95. Biden had a surge because Russia attacked Ukraine, but they fell and when Trump took office gas prices were around. $3.12.

SHEEHY: Of course they are, and that's why it's been incredibly frustrating to have, not just Democrats, but some Republicans in the media, from the day this started, take the side of a murderous terrorist regime, and they've undermined the president and what's good for this country from the very, very beginning, Laura, and it's been incredibly frustrating to watch. We don't in any way dismiss the inflation numbers, but let's not forget, the gas prices we see today, the inflation we see today, those were the gas prices and inflation under Obama and Biden. That was the norm. This is a temporary bump that is a result of us trying to solve a half-century threat that will continue to threaten Americans for generations to come if we don't solve it. I commend the president for having the courage to try to attack this problem that six presidents have quite frankly kicked the can on, for all the reasons we're now seeing. This is a tough problem to solve.

Today's average is $5.84 per gallon. There's nothing normal about that or Trump's reign of terror.

Sen. Sheehy, go to hell and burn.

https://x.com/Acyn/status/2064852708130160970?s=20