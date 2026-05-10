MAGA Pastor Claims Trump Outgods The Pope

Robert Jeffress is going to end up burning in hell right along with Trump if you believe hell exists. The MAGA Dallas pastor made an appearance on this Saturday's Fox News Live, and was asked by host Aishah Hasnie about Marco Rubio's humiliating visit with the Pope this week, and Jeffress responded by repeating Trump's lies about Iran and how close they were to getting a nuclear weapon, before asserting that Trump has a better understanding of the Bible than Pope Leo.

HASNIE: I want to get your take here. The Vatican put out a statement saying there was an exchange of views. We don't know exactly what that means, but they exchanged some views. Give me your take on this public criticism from both sides.

JEFFRESS: Look, I think it's commendable that the Trump administration is meeting with the Pope and trying to work with him. The Pope is a good man — sincere in his faith. But he is sincerely wrong when it comes to Iran.

The Pope ought to know — and I think he does — that God created both the church and government for two distinct purposes. The role of the church is to point people to faith in Jesus Christ, but the role of government is to protect citizens from evildoers, according to Romans 13.

Three days after this conflict began, I was in the Oval Office with President Trump and a few other faith leaders. He told us that Iran was within weeks of obtaining a powerful weapon that would destroy Israel, much of the Middle East, and could bring great harm to America — and that he had no choice but to act.



I thanked him then for having the courage to fulfill his God-given responsibility to protect our nation. And the great irony is that President Trump appears to have a better understanding of what the Bible teaches about the role of government than the Pope does. I'm glad the president hasn't backed down.