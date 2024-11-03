Fox News: 'Shock Poll' Has Trump Panicking At Last Minute

Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie said the Trump campaign was scrambling after a new "shock poll" showed Donald Trump losing in the red state of Iowa.
By David EdwardsNovember 3, 2024

"Now, all of this comes as a new Des Moines Register poll came out last night, a shock poll showing Harris beating Trump by three points in Iowa, normally a red state," Hasnie reported Sunday. "That sent shockwaves across the political spectrum."

Hasnie said the Trump campaign had insisted that the poll was an outlier.

"They think that while it might be close in the battleground states, sure, it is not close at all, they think, in Iowa," she explained. "And they're questioning, really, the timing of this poll's release right before all the Sunday shows today."

Instead, the campaign pointed to an older Emerson College poll that showed Trump up by 10 points.

"Aishah, being that they're coming out three times in 48 hours, does that show a concern that maybe the polls have them up, but maybe internally they don't?" Fox News host Steve Doocy asked.

"I don't think that they are projecting concern at all," Hasnie explained. "Every time I talk to anyone in this campaign, a senior official, whether it's on background or on the record, they're always projecting confidence."

"They feel very strong about their internal polling, internal numbers."

Discussion

