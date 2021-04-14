CEO Has Last Laugh At Fox News' Expense

In 2015, a young entrepreneur named Dan Price raised the minimum salary of all his employees to $70,000. Fox News wailed, cried "socialism!" and said his idea was doomed to fail and so would his business, a credit card processing company based in Seattle called Gravity Payments. Well, that wasn't the case and since then his company has flourished,

Doing a round of interviews, Price revealed that not only has his company not failed, it has flourished. The company, which handles credit card processing, has grown from doing $3 billion to $10 billion, he said, tripling their revenue.

Further, Price said that it's been a huge help to his staff. People bought their first homes, they put more money into their 401(k) accounts, they began having children, and turnover for the company dropped in half.