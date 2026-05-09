Administration Releases First Batch Of Declassifed UFO Documents

Trump released declassified UFO documents from the Pentagon yesterday. Of particular interest to me were the descriptions from the Apollo moon landings. For years, there have been stories of suppressed findings by astronauts, who were allegedly told not to talk about whatever they saw. Declassified transcripts from two Apollo missions show astronauts repeatedly describing unexplained lights and objects while orbiting and walking on the moon.

Declassified transcripts from two Apollo missions show astronauts repeatedly describing unexplained lights and objects while orbiting and walking on the moon.

The Pentagon on Friday released transcripts and photos from two NASA Apollo missions as part of a broader disclosure of dozens of photos and documents detailing UFO sightings it has documented since the 1950s.

The trove of documents reporting UFO and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) sightings comes in compliance with a directive from President Donald Trump aimed at increasing government transparency around reported UFO sightings, all of which remain unsolved. Tens of millions of documents are being combed through and will be released on a rolling basis.

This is just the first batch. I look forward to eventually seeing the videos astronauts reportedly made of what they described as ancient building structures on the moon.