MAGA Pastor: If Elected, Will Prosecute Those Who Stole The 2020 Election For Treason

Rabid Christian nationalist MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer said if he wins election in Oklahoma's District 1, he will investigate the 2020 election and hold all those accountable for high crimes of treason against Trump.

Lahmeyer is looking to replace Rep. Kevin Hern, who is running for the Senate and is hoping to get a Trump endorsement. Lahmeyer already lost his bid to unseat Sen. James Lankford in 2022.

He also runs the Pastors for Trump organization and has deep ties with Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Flynn, Eric, and Donald Jr.

To gain Trump's loyalty, one must claim the 2020 election was stolen from Trump by nefarious individuals, deep state entities, and demons, and vow to uncover the truth.

These evangelical pastors have voraciously lied to keep Trump in office, but that will not help them for the 2026 midterms.