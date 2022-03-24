Alabama AG, Anti-KBJ Witness, Refuses To Say Biden ‘Duly Elected’

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall had his “law and order” cred knocked down several notches by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

From Law & Crime:

In his remarks before the committee, Marshall said he was testifying as “a representative of the community of experienced and dedicated prosecutors who are gravely concerned about the direction our country is heading in when it comes to public safety and law and order.” Marshall pointed to support for Jackson by groups calling to “defund the police,” and alleged that Jackson, poised to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, would be “inclined to use her position on the Court” to reform the criminal justice system.

But Marshall is in no position to accuse anyone else of undermining “law and order.” As Law & Crime also pointed out, while Marshall was chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), its policy arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, “had put out a robocall encouraging people to ‘march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal," in the run-up to January 6th.

When Whitehouse asked if RAGA or RLDF had staff present on Jan. 6, Marshall said he “can’t speak to that,” and reiterated that the group has “denounced lawlessness” both at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and nationwide, and tried to redirect focus to questions about Jackson. Whitehouse didn’t budge.

Then Sen. Whitehouse asked Marshall a simple question that Marshall could not answer:

WHITEHOUSE: Is Joseph R. Biden of Delaware the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States of America?” MARSHALL: He is the president of this country.

Whitehouse pressed Marshall three more times and each time AG “Law and Order” refused to answer, despite the fact that even Trump’s own attorney general said Biden was properly elected.