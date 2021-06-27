2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Bill Barr On Trump's Voter Fraud Lies: 'It Was All Bullsh*t'

The GOP is filled with cowards who were never able to stand up to Trump and his lies.
By John Amato
Bill Barr On Trump's Voter Fraud Lies: 'It Was All Bullsh*t'
Image from: Screengrab

In a series of interviews with Jonathan Karl that appeared in The Atlantic, it was revealed that Attorney General Bill Barr considered Trump's election fraud claims to be "bullshit" all along.

After almost a month of conspiracies fueled by Trump and his dutiful soldier of lies, Rudy Giuliani, on December 1, Bill Barr finally broke his silence and told the Associated Press's Michael Balsamo what was what. Barr said,

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

When the story hit the wires, it blew up the seditious ex-president's voter fraud conspiracy theories. It was clear, since his former AG had the DOJ look into the many conspiracies put out there.

Karl also learned that Sen. Mitch McConnell was worried that Trump's bogus claims, if not reined in, would hurt their chances at retaking both Senate seats in Georgia.

“Bill, I look around, and you are the only person who can do it,” McConnell told him.

After it appeared Barr was going to destroy the DOJ to aid Trump's lies and try to steal the election, he told Karl this:

"My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” said Barr. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

As you can imagine, Trump was livid, and when he finally spoke to Barr, it felt like a scene from Dr. Strangelove.

Trump brought up Barr’s AP interview.

“Did you say that?”

“Yes,” Barr responded.

“How the fuck could you do this to me? Why did you say it?”

“Because it’s true.”

The president, livid, responded by referring to himself in the third person: “You must hate Trump. You must hate Trump.”

Many people are criticizing Barr for having waited so long to reveal the truth about the lying f**k that was in the White House, and I agree. An attorney general is supposed to uphold the Constitution, not kowtow to a megalomaniacal, narcissistic fascist. That's why we have a Constitution to begin with.

Barr might have even been able to quell the insurrection before it began, although with these QAnon and anti-government seditious freaks, I doubt it.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team