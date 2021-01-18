Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Bill Barr To Trump: Your 'Clownish' Legal Team Is Lying And Your Voter Fraud Claims Are 'Bullsh*t'

Trump chose 'clowns' over reality when it came to the 2020 presidential election.
By John Amato
Bill Barr To Trump: Your 'Clownish' Legal Team Is Lying And Your Voter Fraud Claims Are 'Bullsh*t'
Image from: Screengrab

Jonathan Swan from Axios has an in-depth account of the falling out between Donald Trump and one his most loyal subjects, Attorney General Bill Barr.

I can't count how many times Barr defended Trump from his highly controversial and criminal actions. The worst, perhaps, was Barr's investigating the investigators of the Russia investigation and using his office and position to successfully gaslight the media about the Mueller report.

Barr also gave a highly charged religious speech that attacked the left and said secularists were destroying the country.

But trying to overturn the 2020 US presidential election was a bridge too far.

That should have made Trump support him even more. But one can ever disagree with the baby president.

Axios reports that after almost a month after election night, Barr met with Trump and told him that his theories on election fraud were bullsh*t. Even Pat Cipollone told Trump he had been investigating these claims.

Trump's ire at his AG occurred because Bill Barr told the Associated Press there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Just because Trump and his misfits running his legal team screamed about it doesn't mean it was true. And every relevant court ruled that Rudy and his woebegones were full of sh*t too.

Bill Barr told Trump that Giuliani, Powell and the rest of his miscreants were clownish. Clownish was a pretty mild word, in my estimation, but it made the point.

Trump, as usual, only believes people who fully commit to his egotistical worldview, and so Trump told Barr to watch the hearing on television.

Barr replied, "I'm a pretty informed legal observer and I can't f*cking figure out what the theory is here. It's just scattershot. It's all over the hill and gone."

Trump hitching his wagon onto QAnon and wild unfounded and bogus election fraud claims by Giuliani forced Bill to resign.

No one can be loyal to the Constitution and Trump at the same time. Many sided with the wannabe dictator and the results were a deadly riot at the Capitol. Washington D.C. is locked down with a huge military presence, hoping to prevent more violence during Biden's inauguration.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team