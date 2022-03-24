Alabama's AG Refuses To Say Biden Is 'Duly Elected' President

Steve Marshall gained notoriety today by his refusal to acknowledge Biden as the "duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States."
By Ed ScarceMarch 24, 2022

Alabama's Attorney General has been linked to an alleged role in organizing the Capitol rally of January 6, 2021, a charge which he denies. Still, it's telling that given the opportunity to say that Joe Biden was duly elected he refused to utter the words. In poker, that is literally called a tell.

I guess this makes him a hero for the MAGA crowd. To the rest of us though his foolishness is infuriating.

Source: Yahoo News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testified Thursday as a Republican witness in opposition to the confirmation of President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, but instead made headlines over his refusal to acknowledge Biden as the "duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States."

Marshall was questioned by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who focused his initial line of questioning on Marshall's views about Biden.

WHITEHOUSE: "Is Joseph R. Biden of Delaware the duly elected and lawfully elected serving president of the United States of America?"

MARSHALL: "He is the president of this country."

WHITEHOUSE: "Is he the duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States?"

MARSHALL: "He is the president of this country."

WHITEHOUSE: "Are you answering that omitting the language 'duly elected and lawfully serving' purposefully?"

MARSHALL: "I'm answering the question. He is the president of the United States."

WHITEHOUSE: "And you have no view as to whether he was duly elected or is lawfully serving?"

MARSHALL: "I'm telling you he is the president of the United States."

WHITEHOUSE: "No further questions."

================================================================

Marshall's comments went viral, of course.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue