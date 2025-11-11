Gov. Gavin Newsom Selling Presidential Kneepads To Troll Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom took a sharp poke at the Orange Blob and all those who “bend the knee” to him by announcing the launch of a range of Signature Series MAGA kneepads. Via the Daily Beast:

Speaking at the California Economic Summit in Stockton on Wednesday, Newsom flagged the latest addition to the range of Trump-baiting merchandise sold on his satirical “Patriot” website.

“You will be seeing on my Patriot site new kneepads that I’ll be sending out,” Newsom told the crowd. He said the items were intended for “all the CEOs, media companies, law firms, and universities” he accused of groveling to Trump as he took America “back to a pre-1960s world.”

He singled out the University of Virginia, the latest to reach a settlement with the Justice Department over its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

Later Wednesday, Newsom doubled down online. “COMING SOON — NEW KNEE PADS FOR ALL CEO’s, UNIVERSITIES, AND GOP BENDING THE KNEE TO DONALD TRUMP,” he wrote on X. “YOUR KNEES LOOK VERY SORE FROM ALL YOUR GROVELING. THEY WILL EVEN BE SIGNED BY YOUR DEAR LEADER SINCE YOU LOVE HIM SO MUCH! YOU ARE WELCOME!!!!”