Rep. Crockett Bashes Trump Tariffs, Hopes Supreme Court Will Act

Rep. Jasmine Crockett told CNN she hoped the Supreme Court would rule against Trump's tariffs, and if they do she wants to make sure they get the credit for helping the economy.

Crockett rightfully explained how Trump's yo-yo tariffs are inflicting pain on the American people.

HOST: Affordability to what you're talking about, which is the precise message in the mayoral election and a lot of Tuesday night's victories for Democrats. Do you see that as instructive of what will happen for the midterms?

CROCKETT: I do, if we keep it up and we make sure that people understand. Right now, we know that the Supreme Court is looking at whether or not they are going to overturn the tariffs. That, in my opinion, there is no question about the fact that they have been illegally inflicted upon all of us.

These tariffs have been one of the many reasons that our lives are more unaffordable, so what I don't want to happen is once, and if the Supreme Court decides to save Donald Trump from himself, and things may be reduced in cost, people say that everything is going well, and they don't fully understand.

It wasn't [Trump]! It wasn't him. If it was up to him you still would be suffering. He still would be telling you maybe you won't have 10 baby dolls but instead two for Christmas.

He would still be looking at you crazy every time you're like, well, Mr. President, Canada is our friend, or Mexico is our friend, so why is it that you're making it more difficult?

Why is it that we are not going to have the great trade partners, even when you're in Texas, our biggest trade partner is Mexico.

I want to make sure that we communicate if there is any kind of relief that comes because of tariffs, that it was the Supreme Court, and y'all know I don't love this Supreme Court, so I mean if I'm giving credit there, then that means they deserve the credit.