Jasmine Crockett Warns Of Repeating History: 'When I See ICE, I See Slave Patrols'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said she was reminded of the history of "slave patrols" after conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court gave Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents the ability to target people based on their ethnicity.

During a Sunday interview on MSNBC, Crockett criticized President Donald Trump's crime-fighting strategy.

"So listen, if we want to figure out how we are going to be safer, we probably need people that have actual intelligence and actually will pay attention to data and facts," she explained. "But what they're doing right now, it almost feels like, you know, I've seen the memes about the purge and all these things."

"But as somebody who understands history, when I see ICE, I see slave patrols," she continued. "But if you know the history of policing in this country, then you understand that they were born out of slave patrols."

"And now with the Supreme Court saying this, it's almost like you can just go grab them up. And that is a problem. We all should have a problem with that."

Crockett pointed out that an effort to remove Black history from schools added to the problem.

"When you don't want to teach American history that includes Black history, then you lose out on the benefit of understanding that we have been down this road before," she remarked. "And it was not good. And we fixed it once. And it is a shame that we are relitigating this. And we are going to have to fix it again."